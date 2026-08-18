Azio AI Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Azio AI Holdings, Inc. (AZIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Azio AI Holdings, Inc. (AZIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The hybrid vehicle drivetrain maker posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.37. A year ago, they were trading at $1.82.

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