ANI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $24.7…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $24.7 million.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $266 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.7 million.

ANI expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.19 to $9.69 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion.

ANI shares have risen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIP

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