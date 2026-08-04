Amprius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The battery maker posted revenue of $34 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.9 million.

Amprius shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.81, an increase of 43% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPX

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