Amplify Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $17.3 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $17.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $52.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.16. A year ago, they were trading at $3.56.

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