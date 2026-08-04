Alphatec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.8 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $213.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211.3 million.

Alphatec expects full-year revenue of $882 million.

Alphatec shares have fallen 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.35, a decrease of 30% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEC

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