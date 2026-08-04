AGNT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — AGNT, Inc (AGNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in…

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — AGNT, Inc (AGNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

The Bellingham, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, AGNT said it expects revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.85 billion to $5.15 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.22. A year ago, they were trading at $10.11.

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