7 Best Monthly Dividend ETFs to Buy Now

Most stocks and exchange-traded funds pay their dividends quarterly, but a select few ETFs offer monthly shareholder payouts. According to…

Most stocks and exchange-traded funds pay their dividends quarterly, but a select few ETFs offer monthly shareholder payouts. According to a 2025 report from SoFi, that increased frequency could increase the rate of compounding within a portfolio. Of course, that theory won’t become reality if the ETF owner needs the dividends for living expenses, but the idea of extra compounding is worth considering.

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Before buying an ETF because you like the idea of more dividend payments each year, understand what asset class it represents and what its holdings consist of. For instance, an S&P 500 index ETF will typically hold shares of popular companies that may already be in your portfolio, whether they’re in your 401(k) or a self-directed account from which you buy individual stocks.

With that caveat in mind, here are seven ETFs that pay monthly dividends. These track different asset classes and, in the case of two, don’t pay stock dividends in the way investors typically think. The suitability of these ETFs for any given investor depends on factors such as risk tolerance and time horizon, as well as how they mesh with existing holdings:

ETF Expense ratio 30-day SEC yield iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (ticker: PFF) 0.45% 6.5% JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 0.35% 7.9% JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) 0.35% 15.1% Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) 0.56% 1.5% Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) 0.58% 9.2% Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) 0.45% 6.5% WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) 0.28% 1.8%

iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (PFF)

This ETF tracks an index of preferred and hybrid securities, with the latter being instruments issued as debt but structured with some equity-like features. In other words, this isn’t a plain-vanilla equity or fixed-income ETF.

“It has over 450 holdings and is heavily concentrated in financials,” says Jake Faucett, a certified financial planner (CFP) who’s an advisor at Moneta in Chicago. “It suits an investor looking to diversify income sources beyond stocks and bonds, but preferreds behave much like long-duration bonds, so they’re sensitive to interest-rate moves, and credit risk is concentrated in banks.”

This ETF has a 30-day SEC yield of 6.5%.

Faucett considers PFF to be a yield diversifier rather than a core position. “The best fit would be a mature investor in the capital preservation stage of their investing timeline, looking for income generation over massive return upside,” he says.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

This covered-call ETF pays a 30-day SEC yield of 7.9%, through owning U.S. large-cap stocks and selling options on those positions. That combination generates a monthly income payout from stock dividends and options premiums.

Another aim of the ETF is to deliver less volatility than the broader U.S. stock market.

The structure of a covered-call ETF serves to cushion against downside losses, but the trade-off is that gains above the option strike price are capped. A look at JEPI’s chart illustrates this: It tends to trade in a fairly narrow band most of the time, with few big rallies or declines.

That lowers the ETF’s overall volatility when compared with the S&P 500, one of its benchmarks. However, that also means underperforming in strong bull markets.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ)

This is a sister ETF to JEPI, using a covered-call strategy with Nasdaq stocks. Its yield is higher than JEPI’s because it writes covered calls on the more volatile Nasdaq-100, which results in heftier premiums.

“One thing to consider when looking at the JEPI and JEPQ entries is that they are not really suitable for everyone,” says George Dimov, CPA and founder of Dimov Tax Specialists.

“Most of the money they pay out is income, not the kind of dividends that people usually think of,” he says. “The extra income comes from things like equity-linked notes and written calls.”

The majority of income from JEPQ and JEPI is derived from option premiums, which are taxed as ordinary income rather than lower qualified-dividend rates. That means the ETF’s advertised yield is pre-tax. When it’s taxed as ordinary income, investors in higher tax brackets take a hit.

“That is why these funds usually work better in an IRA than in a brokerage account,” Dimov says.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

DIVO is another covered-call ETF that aims to achieve returns of an existing strategy called the Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio, managed by the ETF’s subadvisor, Capital Wealth Planning.

The top holdings include Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), Visa Inc. (V), Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT). They represent large-cap, financially strong dividend growers spanning various sectors.

The ETF’s most recent monthly payout was 19 cents per share, for an SEC yield of 1.5%.

DIVO’s portfolio typically consists of about 20 to 25 stocks, screened for attributes such as market capitalization, earnings, cash flow and return on equity.

Its covered-call process differs from the automated structure of JEPQ and JEPI. DIVO managers selectively write calls on specific stocks when conditions favor it, rather than mechanically writing calls on the entire portfolio on a regular basis.

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

This ETF’s mission is to generate a higher-than-normal dividend by tracking the Solactive Global SuperDividend Index. That index holds 100 of the highest-dividend-yielding stocks globally in equal weightings.

Its SEC yield is 9.2%, and the fund has a 14-year track record of monthly dividend payments.

Faucett calls this ETF a “true diversifier” whose appeal lies in geographic and currency diversification away from U.S.-only income strategies.

U.S. stocks account for about 34% of the fund, with Brazil checking in at 20%. Other top countries represented include Norway, the U.K. and Bermuda. The heavy weighting of Bermuda is due to the inclusion of Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT), which has been in a strong rally since the Strait of Hormuz closure.

Faucett urges some caution with this ETF. “Investors should know the ‘highest yield’ screen can pull in some higher-risk, smaller-cap names,” he says. “I’d recommend this for a client with an appetite for non-U.S. investment with a risk tolerance that aligns with the strategy of this fund.”

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV)

This is the U.S.-focused version of Global X’s high-yield strategy. DIV measures the performance of 50 of the highest-dividend-paying domestic stocks, with the expressed aim of increasing yield. It’s made monthly distributions for 13 consecutive years.

Its index methodology screens for stocks with low betas relative to the S&P 500, in an effort to produce lower-volatility returns.

You won’t find the usual batch of mega-caps here. Top holdings include CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL), Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN), Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO), Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) and Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG).

That’s a tilt toward industries that are typically higher-yielding, such as shipping, pipelines, telecoms and real estate investment trusts.

Global X also gives itself some wiggle room when it comes to stock selection. DIV’s index requires a stock to be “incorporated or primarily listed in the United States,” not necessarily headquartered or operating domestically. That accounts for the presence of many overseas-based companies in the index.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN)

This ETF is constructed using a dividend-weighted index. It measures the performance of the 300 largest domestic dividend stocks, ranked by market cap.

Every year, managers adjust weightings to reflect each company’s share of total expected dividends, based on the most recent declared shareholder payout.

According to WisdomTree, this ETF can be used to “complement or replace large-cap value or dividend-oriented active and passive strategies” or to “satisfy demand for growth potential and income focus.”

DLN’s 30-day SEC yield is 1.8%. The monthly payout varies, which is different from many stocks and ETFs.

In a note explaining how several of its funds generate shareholder payouts, WisdomTree said, “[T]he dividend distribution cycle for most U.S. corporations follows a quarterly frequency; therefore, the timing of dividend payments on securities held by a fund may not be perfectly aligned with the fund’s distribution cycle.”

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7 Best Monthly Dividend ETFs to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/25/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.