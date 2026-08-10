10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026

The S&P 500’s Shiller CAPE ratio recently reached its highest level in more than 25 years, suggesting stock valuations are…

The S&P 500’s Shiller CAPE ratio recently reached its highest level in more than 25 years, suggesting stock valuations are bloated. At the same time, economists around the world are anticipating muted economic growth in the coming quarters, and some are even forecasting a recession. To outperform in a slow economy at a time when stock valuations are sky-high, earnings and revenue growth are critical.

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Unfortunately, identifying attractively valued stocks that consistently generate impressive growth numbers can be difficult. Here are 10 stocks CFRA analysts recommend that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth over the past three years:

Stock Implied upside* Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 20% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 1% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 34% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 27% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 18% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 3% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 22% Morgan Stanley (MS) 15% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 25% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 27%

*Implied upside from Aug. 14 closing price, based on CFRA price target.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 85% year over year in the fiscal first quarter, while net income grew 211%. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia has successfully transitioned to a full-stack artificial intelligence infrastructure provider, which positions the company perfectly for its next growth phase. Zino projects 78% revenue growth in fiscal 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $270 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $225.16 on Aug. 14.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company and is best known for Windows, Office and Azure cloud services. In the fiscal fourth quarter, Microsoft’s revenue was up 18% overall, including 27% growth in Microsoft Cloud revenue and 43% growth in Azure revenue. Zino says Microsoft can leverage its complete AI stack from applications to infrastructure and capture significant AI-era growth opportunities. He says Microsoft can monetize AI copilots, cloud services and search. He projects revenue growth in the mid-teens percentage range in fiscal 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $500 price target for MSFT stock, which closed at $495.40 on Aug. 14.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 24% revenue growth in fiscal 2025, which has ramped up to 48% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 143% growth in AI semiconductor revenue. Zino says Broadcom’s networking and custom silicon businesses make it a major winner from the AI infrastructure investment boom. He projects AI semiconductor revenue will grow 175% in fiscal 2026 and surpass $100 billion in 2027. Zino forecasts 63% overall revenue growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $525 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $392.99 on Aug. 14.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is a market leader in social media and online advertising and is the parent of Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. Meta has maintained impressive growth even as the company has matured, including 28% revenue growth and 3% family daily active people growth in the second quarter. Zino says cost discipline, AI monetization efforts and ongoing strength in Meta’s core advertising business will fuel additional growth for the company in the coming years. He projects 28% revenue growth in 2026 and high-teens growth in 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $750 price target for META stock, which closed at $589.85 on Aug. 14.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the second quarter, Lilly reported 48% revenue growth, including impressive 91% revenue growth for diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight-loss drug Zepbound also jumped 46% in the quarter. Analyst Sel Hardy says surging GLP-1 demand and an aging U.S. population will be strong, long-term growth catalysts for Lilly. Hardy projects 34.6% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,395 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $1,180.16 on Aug. 14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with nearly $5 trillion in assets. JPMorgan reported 28% revenue growth in the second quarter, and net income was up 41%. Analyst Kenneth Leon says JPMorgan has strong fundamentals and a diversified business model. Leon says U.S. economic expansion will provide future growth levers for the bank, while investment banking and asset management fees will boost income. He also anticipates accelerating transaction growth and projects 20.5% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $375 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $362.84 on Aug. 14.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a big data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been fueled by extraordinary growth numbers. In the second quarter, Palantir reported 93% revenue growth, including 149% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 90% growth in U.S. government revenue. Analyst Janice Quek says Palantir has outstanding momentum and projects 82.3% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $213 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $174.04 on Aug. 14.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 26% revenue growth in the second quarter, including a 58% jump in investment banking revenue compared to a year ago. Leon says Morgan Stanley will capitalize on an upturn in investment banking activity and is well positioned for the parade of massive AI initial public offerings that started with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) and will continue with Anthropic and OpenAI. Finally, he says Morgan Stanley can gain international wallet share and projects 19.6% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $250 price target for MS stock, which closed at $217.36 on Aug. 14.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. In the second quarter, Goldman reported 39% revenue growth and 78% net income growth. Investment banking revenue was up 55%, while market-making revenue was up 61% in the quarter. Leon says accelerating investment banking growth will be a tailwind for Goldman under a Wall Street-friendly, anti-regulation Donald Trump administration. He says Goldman is uniquely positioned in banking, trading and alternative asset management and projects 32.1% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,300 price target for GS stock, which closed at $1,039.42 on Aug. 14.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Wells Fargo is one of the largest U.S. banks, lending mostly within the U.S. market. In 2025, the Federal Reserve finally lifted Wells Fargo’s punitive asset cap that had been in place since 2018 and had previously limited the bank’s growth opportunities. In the second quarter, Wells Fargo reported 9% revenue growth and 12% loan growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says Wells Fargo’s return on tangible common equity will continue to recover to between 17% and 18%, and he projects 6% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $113 price target for WFC stock, which closed at $88.82 on Aug. 14.

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Update 08/17/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.