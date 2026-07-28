Xylem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $263 million. The Washington-based…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $263 million.

The Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.33 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.55 to $5.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $9.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XYL

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