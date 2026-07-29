NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1777 1.1777 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1777 1.1777 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 159.50 155.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0233 3.1477 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6397 3.7430 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2150 1.2150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.55 n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 95.35 96.43 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1196 1.1297 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 407.50 409.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3600 4.4400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.4975 3.4875 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 349.90 349.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.0100 12.0500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4625 8.4250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7559 0.7559

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3390 6.3220

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7559 0.7546

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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