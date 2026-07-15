NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1885 1.1885 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1885 1.1885 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.00 160.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4750 3.3363 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1480 3.9602 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6450 0.6450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.35 18.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.73 92.62 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1078 1.1262 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 449.75 450.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2700 4.2400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9075 3.8775 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 337.40 337.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.9000 11.8600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0825 8.1300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7319 0.7319

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2330 6.3300

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7583 0.7635

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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