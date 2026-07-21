WesBanco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $92.7 million.…

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $92.7 million.

The bank, based in Wheeling, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $386.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $275.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

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