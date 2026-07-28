Werner: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.4…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The transportation company posted revenue of $933.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $932.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WERN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WERN

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