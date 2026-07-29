Vulcan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $323.4 million.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $323.4 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $2.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.59 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.