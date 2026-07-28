Varonis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46.8 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $180 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Varonis expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $188 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Varonis expects full-year earnings in the range of 14 cents to 15 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $735 million to $739 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRNS

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