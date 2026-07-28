Unum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $256.9 million. The…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $256.9 million.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and investment costs, were $2.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.37 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.38 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.95 billion.

Unum expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $8.90 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNM

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