Universal Truckload: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Friday reported profit of $26.2 million…

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Friday reported profit of $26.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warren, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $379.3 million in the period.

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