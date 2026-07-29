Unisys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — Unisys Corp. (UIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $95.3…

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — Unisys Corp. (UIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $95.3 million in its second quarter.

The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.31 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The information technology service provider posted revenue of $473.5 million in the period.

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