UniQure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — UniQure NV (QURE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81.1 million in its second…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — UniQure NV (QURE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81.1 million in its second quarter.

The Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of $1.22 per share.

The human gene therapy company posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QURE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QURE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.