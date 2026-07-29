Tree.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.6 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were $1.27 per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $313.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $325 million to $335 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.32 billion.

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