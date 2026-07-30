Trane Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $925.7 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $925.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $4.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $4.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.27 per share.

The manufacturer posted revenue of $6.35 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.18 billion.

Trane Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.20 to $15.30 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TT

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