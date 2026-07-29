Tetra: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported net income of $109.6 million…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported net income of $109.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.11 billion.

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