Terex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $110 million.…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $110 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The machinery products maker posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

Terex expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $5.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.9 billion to $8.2 billion.

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