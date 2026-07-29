Tenable: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.8 million.…

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.8 million.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $268.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $265.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 49 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $273 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.08 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TENB

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