Teladoc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $606.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $614.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teladoc said it expects revenue in the range of $569 million to $609 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $1 to 75 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDOC

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