Steven Madden: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Thursday reported second-quarter…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $27.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $665.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $634 million.

Steven Madden expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.15 per share.

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