Stellantis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands (AP) — HOOFDDORP, Netherlands (AP) — Stellantis N.V. (STLA) on Thursday reported net income of $309.2 million in…

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands (AP) — HOOFDDORP, Netherlands (AP) — Stellantis N.V. (STLA) on Thursday reported net income of $309.2 million in its second quarter.

The Hoofddorp, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The automaker posted revenue of $50.55 billion in the period.

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