Spok: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.1 million in…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $35 million in the period.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $132.5 million to $139.5 million.

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