Sonos: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported profit of $29.9 million…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported profit of $29.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $375.3 million in the period.

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