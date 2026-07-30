Solstice Advanced Materials: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. (SOLS) on Thursday reported earnings of…

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. (SOLS) on Thursday reported earnings of $119 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morris Plains, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The maker of industrial specialty materials posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Solstice Advanced Materials said it expects revenue in the range of $990 million to $1.03 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.18 billion.

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