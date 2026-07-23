Snap-On: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $260.6 million. The…

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $260.6 million.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $4.96 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.90 per share.

The tool and diagnostic equipment maker posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNA

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