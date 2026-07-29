Smurfit Westrock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $89 million. On a…

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $89 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 4, Ireland-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $8.03 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.99 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SW

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