Sirius XM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $239 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 70 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

Sirius XM expects full-year revenue of $8.53 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIRI

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