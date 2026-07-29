Sensata: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Wednesday reported earnings of $102.1 million…

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Wednesday reported earnings of $102.1 million in its second quarter.

The Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $990.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 93 cents to 97 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $957 million to $987 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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