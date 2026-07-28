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Rush Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 28, 2026, 4:27 PM

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) on Tuesday reported profit of $72.8 million in its second quarter.

The New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share.

The commercial vehicle dealership operator posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUSHA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUSHA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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