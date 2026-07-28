Repligen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $5 million. On…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $204.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.9 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.03 to $2.09 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGEN

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