Quanta Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $451.4 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $451.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.96. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.29 per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $9.56 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.53 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PWR

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