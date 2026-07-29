Pitney Bowes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON , Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $49.9…

SHELTON , Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $49.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The mailing equipment and software company posted revenue of $451.5 million in the period.

Pitney Bowes expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.86 billion.

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