Piedmont Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $47.9 million, or 38 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $11.1 million, or 9 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust, based in Atlanta, posted revenue of $144.1 million in the period.

Piedmont Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.50 to $1.55 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.