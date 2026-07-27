Peapack-Gladstone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $16 million.…

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $16 million.

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 85 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $122.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $86.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGC

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