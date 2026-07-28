Orion Marine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $221.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $227.3 million.

Orion Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of 23 cents to 30 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $900 million to $950 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORN

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