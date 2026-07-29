OGE Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $116.3…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $116.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of 56 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $711.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $781.1 million.

OGE Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.38 to $2.48 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGE

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