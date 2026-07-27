Northwest Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.5 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The holding company for Northwest Savings Bank posted revenue of $239.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $182 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWBI

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