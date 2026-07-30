NMI Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $105.8 million.…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $105.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of $1.38.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $187.9 million in the period.

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