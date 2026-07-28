National Research: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — National Research Corp. (NRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — National Research Corp. (NRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its second quarter.

The Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The advisor to healthcare providers posted revenue of $35.4 million in the period.

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