National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $138.6 million.

The Williamsville, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.54 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $537.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $564.4 million.

National Fuel Gas expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.40 to $7.60 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFG

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