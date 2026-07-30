Myers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Thursday reported earnings of $20 million in its second quarter.
The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share.
The maker of plastic products posted revenue of $179.2 million in the period.
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