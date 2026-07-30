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Myers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2026, 7:21 AM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Thursday reported earnings of $20 million in its second quarter.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share.

The maker of plastic products posted revenue of $179.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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