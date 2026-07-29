Morningstar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported net income of $107.8 million in its second…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported net income of $107.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.10 per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $663.2 million in the period.

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