Luxfer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.8 million in…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Riverside, California-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The materials technology company specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zirconium posted revenue of $95.7 million in the period.

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