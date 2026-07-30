Lincoln National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 billion.…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $6.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.24 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $4.54 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.93 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.86 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNC

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